Rain Pushes Bird Dawgs-Quebec Matchup to Friday Doubleheader
June 5, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
Down East Bird Dawgs News Release
KINSTON, N.C. - Game three of the Bird Dawgs series against Quebec, scheduled for Thursday, June 5, has been postponed due to rain.
The game has been rescheduled to a doubleheader on Friday, June 6. The first game is set for 5 p.m., with the second beginning 30 minutes after the conclusion of the opener. Both games will be seven innings, followed by a fireworks show after the nightcap.
All tickets purchased for Thursday's game will be valid for any 2025 regular-season game, excluding playoff games.
For more information and to stay updated on upcoming events, announcements and promotions, visit www.DownEastBirdDawgs.com and follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.
Frontier League Stories from June 5, 2025
- ValleyCats Earn Third Consecutive Series Win - Tri-City ValleyCats
- Five-Run Seventh Sinks Florence - Florence Y'alls
- Rain Pushes Bird Dawgs-Quebec Matchup to Friday Doubleheader - Down East Bird Dawgs
- Miners Offense Explodes for 16 Runs, Sweep Aigles for 10-1 Start at Home - Sussex County Miners
- Crushers Bats Found Alive and Breathing in 8-2 Comeback over Boomers - Lake Erie Crushers
- Lake Erie Pulls Away from Boomers - Schaumburg Boomers
- Titans Comeback Falls Short, Drop Rubber Match - Ottawa Titans
- Jackals Announce Seasonal Field Sponsorship with Wellpoint New Jersey at Historic Hinchliffe Stadium - New Jersey Jackals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Down East Bird Dawgs Stories
- Rain Pushes Bird Dawgs-Quebec Matchup to Friday Doubleheader
- Early Comeback Fizzles as Bird Dawgs Fall to Capitales, 13-6
- Bird Dawgs Stumble Late in Loss to Capitales
- Bird Dawgs Can't Climb out of Early Hole in Finale Loss
- Bird Dawgs Fall 15-12 in Wild, High-Scoring Battle against Boulders