Rain Pushes Bird Dawgs-Quebec Matchup to Friday Doubleheader

June 5, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

KINSTON, N.C. - Game three of the Bird Dawgs series against Quebec, scheduled for Thursday, June 5, has been postponed due to rain.

The game has been rescheduled to a doubleheader on Friday, June 6. The first game is set for 5 p.m., with the second beginning 30 minutes after the conclusion of the opener. Both games will be seven innings, followed by a fireworks show after the nightcap.

All tickets purchased for Thursday's game will be valid for any 2025 regular-season game, excluding playoff games.

