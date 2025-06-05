Jackals Announce Seasonal Field Sponsorship with Wellpoint New Jersey at Historic Hinchliffe Stadium

June 5, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

The New Jersey Jackals are pleased to announce that Wellpoint New Jersey, a leading managed care organization, will be the 2025 field sponsor for Hinchliffe Stadium. This seasonal field sponsorship will be celebrated during a public ceremony at Hinchliffe Stadium before the Boulders vs. Jackals baseball game on Thursday, June 5, 2025, at 6:00 PM. This event marks a milestone in the longstanding partnership between the Jackals and Wellpoint New Jersey. It honors a continued commitment to health, community, and the joy of baseball, which includes initiatives such as Read Around the Bases, health fairs, and wellness programming throughout the state.

Fans and the public are invited to join the festivities and can purchase tickets at jackals.com.

The stadium's name will remain Hinchliffe Stadium, one of America's most historic arenas and a nationally recognized landmark with deep roots in Negro League baseball.







