Offense Leads Otters to Fourth Straight Home Series Win

June 5, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Evansville Otters News Release







EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters (10-13) bats exploded as they beat Mississippi (9-13) 10-1 after recording 13 hits. The pitching staff also shined in a modified bullpen game with 12 strikeouts and only four walks allowed.

Adrian Montilva got his fourth start of the year and only went two due to a slight injury. After a stellar first where he struck out two, he had minor trouble in the second. A double play managed two quick outs for him to get out of the inning while only allowing one run.

Nolan Thebiay, who was just signed by Evansville yesterday, followed Montilva and pitched two shutout innings, finishing with three strikeouts.

Cohen Wilbanks led off with a walk and after two quick outs, Graham Brown would unload a 396-foot home run that gave the Otters a lead they would never surrender.

Joan Gonzalez entered and pitched a clean fifth and sixth, going six up and six down and striking out four. He has appeared in four games against Mississippi this year and has retired all 20 batters he has faced.

Evansville followed with a six-run sixth that blew the game open. Keenan Taylor, JJ Cruz, newly-signed Ellis Schwartz and G. Brown each grabbed RBIs during the big sixth inning.

Nick McAuliffe worked a clean seventh with a strikeout before Evansville took advantage of some Mississippi miscues to add two more in the bottom half. Jack Washburn was called on to finish his second game in as many appearances and struck out two.

The Otters won 10-1 to conclude their fourth straight home series win. They welcome in the Central Division leading Washington Wild Things for a weekend series beginning tomorrow evening. Tomorrow is Military Appreciation Night at Historic Bosse Field, with a specialty jersey auction and postgame fireworks.

All games can be heard on 96.9 WYIR and the Otters Digital Network and can be viewed live on the HomeTeam Network.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.







Frontier League Stories from June 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.