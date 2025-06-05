Five-Run Seventh Sinks Florence

June 5, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, dropped the series to the Tri-City ValleyCats with an 8-3 loss Thursday Night.

It was once again a tough showing from the Y'alls offense which was able to scatter 10 hits but could only push across three runs all night. The highlight of the day was a two-run opposite-field blast from Brendan Bobo, his second homer of the season. The only other source of offense was an RBI single from Hank Zeisler in the ninth and a three-hit day from newcomer Heladio Moreno.

Eli Majick took the mound for Florence making his third start of the season. Majick was able to work deep into the game going a season-high six innings pitched while picking up five strikeouts. Unfortunately for the University of Dayton alum, he allowed two runs and his offense provided him zero support, which resulted in his first loss of the season.

The game got out of hand when RHP Pedro Alfonseca entered the game in the seventh with Florence only down 2-0. Alfonseca has struggled on the mound to the tune of a 16.88 ERA entering today and it didn't get any better. Going just two-thirds of the inning, Alfonseca gave up just one hit but allowed five runs after walking three and hitting a batter.

Carter Hines cleaned up the seventh and pitched a shutout eighth as well to manage the blow. Zane Robbins entered in the ninth and allowed one insurance run while punching out one batter.

It doesn't get any easier for Florence who now faces a daunting five games in three days situation in Mississippi, making up for two rainouts in the opening series of the season. RHP Matt Fernandez draws the start for Florence and Mississippi's arm is yet to be announced. First pitch on Friday is set for 6:30 PM CT.







Frontier League Stories from June 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.