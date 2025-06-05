Miners Offense Explodes for 16 Runs, Sweep Aigles for 10-1 Start at Home

The Sussex County Miners (17-7) defeated the Trois-Rivières Aigles (9-15) 16-5 at Skylands Stadium.

The Aigles took an early 3-0 lead in the first inning, scoring off a Justin Farmer single, a James Smibert walk, and a wild pitch.

Sussex County's offensive onslaught began in the bottom of the second. Keenan O'Brien got the scoring started with a lead-off home run. After a triple by Dom Johnson and a walk by Will Zimmerman, Hunter D'Amato recorded an RBI single. With two runners on, Mahki Backstrom delivered a two-run double to give the Miners the 4-3 lead.

After an empty frame by the Aigles, the Miners kept swinging the hot bat. With one out in the third, O'Brien delivered his second long ball of the game and third in the past two games. After Gionti Turner laced a single, Johnson brought him in to score with a single of his own. A pair of hit-by-pitches would then load the bases for Gabriel Maciel (pictured) who put a ball in the gap for a bases-clearing triple, bringing the score to 9-4. The next batter, Backstrom, would launch his second extra-base hit of the afternoon, scoring Maciel on a triple of his own. Backstrom would be driven in on a single from Jordan Smith, capping off a seven-run frame for the Miners.

The scoring wouldn't end there. After another empty frame from the Aigles, the Miners would score two more runs from a Zimmerman two-run home run. Through four innings, the Miners led the Aigles, 13-3.

The Miners got back on the board again in the sixth. After Zimmerman walked, Maciel singled and Backstrom walked, a pair of wild pitches would bring Zimmerman and Maciel in to score. The next batter, Smith, would record his second RBI-single of the afternoon, bringing the score to 16-4 and capping off the Miners' scoring.

The Aigles would score one more run in the seventh off a sacrifice fly off the bat of John Montes. And like that, the 21st and final run of the day was scored.

The Miners had offense from all parts of their order. D'Amato, Maciel, Backstrom, Smith and O'Brien all recorded three hits while Johnson recorded two. Maciel and Backstrom drove in three runs apiece, while Smith, O'Brien, and Zimmerman each drove in a pair.

Despite a rocky start, starting pitcher Tyler Thorton picked up the win, allowing eight hits and four runs while walking and striking out three in his five innings of work. The Miners' bullpen looked excellent. Dan Kiritsis, Ronnie Voacolo, Bobby Curry, and Blayne Huter combined to pitch the final four innings, only allowing one run on three hits while striking out three.

After sweeping a pair of games from the Aigles, the Miners head north of the border to Ottawa for a three-game set with the Titans (8-15). First pitch of game one is scheduled for tomorrow (Friday, June 6) at 7:00 PM. Listen live at scminers.mixlr.com and watch live at HomeTeam Network.







