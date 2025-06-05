ValleyCats Earn Third Consecutive Series Win
June 5, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
Tri-City ValleyCats News Release
FLORENCE, KY - The Tri-City ValleyCats (14-7) took the rubber game 8-3 over the Florence Y'alls (9-12) on Thursday at Thomas More Stadium.
Dylan Broderick led off the game for Tri-City with a single off Eli Majick. Oscar Campos grounded out and Broderick moved to second. John McHenry singled in a run to give the ValleyCats a 1-0 lead.
Tri-City added in the fifth. Josh Leslie doubled, stole third, and scored on a groundout from Josue Urdaneta to make it a 2-0 contest.
The 'Cats added five runs in the seventh, and Ian Walters highlighted the frame with a two-run single to pull Tri-City ahead, 7-0.
Florence got on the board in the bottom of the seventh. Eddie Javier Jr. singled off Ross Thompson. Brendan Bobo launched a two-run homer to make it a 7-2 game.
McHenry doubled off Zane Robbins in the ninth, and went to third on a passed ball. Walters drove in his third run of the game with a single to provide the ValleyCats with a 8-2 advantage.
The Y'alls did not go down quietly in the bottom of the ninth. Tyler Shaneyfelt singled off Liu Fuenmayor. Shaneyfelt moved to second on a passed ball, and Heladio Moreno reached on a dropped third strike. Hank Zeisler then singled in a run to cut the deficit to 8-3. Fuenmayor secured the final out to seal the series win.
Stephen Still (3-1) earned the victory. He hurled six scoreless innings, yielding five hits, walking three, and striking out five.
Majick (1-1) received the loss. He pitched six frames, surrendering two runs on six hits, and struck out five.
The ValleyCats begin a three-game set in Avon, OH tomorrow, Friday, June 6 th against the Lake Erie Crushers. First pitch is scheduled for a 7:05 PM start.
FINAL | TRI-CITY 8 | FLORENCE 3
W: Stephen Still (3-1)
L: Eli Majick (1-1)
Time of Game: 2:50
Frontier League Stories from June 5, 2025
- ValleyCats Earn Third Consecutive Series Win - Tri-City ValleyCats
- Five-Run Seventh Sinks Florence - Florence Y'alls
- Rain Pushes Bird Dawgs-Quebec Matchup to Friday Doubleheader - Down East Bird Dawgs
- Miners Offense Explodes for 16 Runs, Sweep Aigles for 10-1 Start at Home - Sussex County Miners
- Crushers Bats Found Alive and Breathing in 8-2 Comeback over Boomers - Lake Erie Crushers
- Lake Erie Pulls Away from Boomers - Schaumburg Boomers
- Titans Comeback Falls Short, Drop Rubber Match - Ottawa Titans
- Jackals Announce Seasonal Field Sponsorship with Wellpoint New Jersey at Historic Hinchliffe Stadium - New Jersey Jackals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tri-City ValleyCats Stories
- ValleyCats Earn Third Consecutive Series Win
- ValleyCats Win Streak Ends at Six Games
- ValleyCats Win Sixth Straight Thanks to Manzano's Dominant Start
- ValleyCats Rout Titans in Twinbill Sweep
- ValleyCats and Titans Postponed; Doubleheader to be Played on Sunday