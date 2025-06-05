ValleyCats Earn Third Consecutive Series Win

June 5, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

FLORENCE, KY - The Tri-City ValleyCats (14-7) took the rubber game 8-3 over the Florence Y'alls (9-12) on Thursday at Thomas More Stadium.

Dylan Broderick led off the game for Tri-City with a single off Eli Majick. Oscar Campos grounded out and Broderick moved to second. John McHenry singled in a run to give the ValleyCats a 1-0 lead.

Tri-City added in the fifth. Josh Leslie doubled, stole third, and scored on a groundout from Josue Urdaneta to make it a 2-0 contest.

The 'Cats added five runs in the seventh, and Ian Walters highlighted the frame with a two-run single to pull Tri-City ahead, 7-0.

Florence got on the board in the bottom of the seventh. Eddie Javier Jr. singled off Ross Thompson. Brendan Bobo launched a two-run homer to make it a 7-2 game.

McHenry doubled off Zane Robbins in the ninth, and went to third on a passed ball. Walters drove in his third run of the game with a single to provide the ValleyCats with a 8-2 advantage.

The Y'alls did not go down quietly in the bottom of the ninth. Tyler Shaneyfelt singled off Liu Fuenmayor. Shaneyfelt moved to second on a passed ball, and Heladio Moreno reached on a dropped third strike. Hank Zeisler then singled in a run to cut the deficit to 8-3. Fuenmayor secured the final out to seal the series win.

Stephen Still (3-1) earned the victory. He hurled six scoreless innings, yielding five hits, walking three, and striking out five.

Majick (1-1) received the loss. He pitched six frames, surrendering two runs on six hits, and struck out five.

The ValleyCats begin a three-game set in Avon, OH tomorrow, Friday, June 6 th against the Lake Erie Crushers. First pitch is scheduled for a 7:05 PM start.

FINAL | TRI-CITY 8 | FLORENCE 3

W: Stephen Still (3-1)

L: Eli Majick (1-1)

Time of Game: 2:50







