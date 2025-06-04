Tonight's Game, Wednesday, June 4 Postponed

June 4, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







Due to weather, tonight's game (Wednesday, June 4) has been POSTPONED.

Doubleheader Thursday, June 5 at 5:05 pm. Wrestling show in-between games!

Here is what you need to know regarding tonight's rain out...

- All individual game tickets for Wednesday, June 4th can be exchanged for any remaining game during the 2025 season. If you have hard paper game tickets you must exchange those in-person at the box office either in-advance or on the gamedate you wish to attend. Those with digital tickets can exchange them in-person at the box office or call us at 708-489-2255 for the exchange.

- Group outing leaders (suites and other parties) will be contacted by their ticket rep for options

- This game vs. Gateway will be made-up as part of a doubleheader tomorrow, Thursday, June 5th. Both games will be 7-innings. Gates to the ballpark open at 4:30 pm, the first game starts at 5:05 pm and game two will start 45 minutes after the completion of game one, but no earlier than 6:35 pm. Those with Thursday, June 5th game tickets can watch both games.

- Those with tonight's rainout tickets (Wednesday, June 4) are not required to attend the reschedule date and can exchange those in-person at the box office either in-advance or on the gamedate you wish to attend. Those with digital tickets can exchange them in-person at the box office or call us at 708-489-2255 for the exchange.

Please call us at 708-489-2255 for any questions you may have. Thank you for your understanding and stay dry!







Frontier League Stories from June 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.