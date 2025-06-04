Tacos & Tequila Festival Brings the Ultimate Throwback Party to Cincinnati at Florence Y'alls

June 4, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







CINCINNATI - The wait is over, Queen City-Tacos & Tequila Festival is making its highly anticipated Cincinnati debut this fall, and it's bringing the heat. Hitting Florence Y'alls on Saturday, October 4, this throwback celebration of early 2000s hip-hop, bold street eats, and over-the-top experiences promises the ultimate party.

Produced by Social House Entertainment, the touring festival pairs high-energy live performances with handcrafted margaritas, tequila tastings, lucha libre wrestling, and the internet-famous Chihuahua Beauty Pageant-plus Cincinnati's best tacos from top local vendors.

The inaugural year lineup? Lil Jon, Bow Wow, and Soulja Boy-three chart-topping icons ready to shut it down with back-to-back hits and big energy.

THE COMPLETE ARTIST LINEUP

Lil Jon - Crunk pioneer and party-starter supreme, Lil Jon brings the energy with iconic anthems like "Yeah!" and "Get Low."

Bow Wow & Soulja Boy - Co-headlining icons behind smash hits like "Crank That," "Kiss Me Thru The Phone," and "Like You"

Pretty Ricky - The R&B boy band that kept your Myspace bumpin' with "Grind With Me" and "On The Hotline"

Chamillionaire - Grammy winner riding dirty with Southern swagger and unforgettable bars

Paul Wall - Houston's iced-out rap king bringing smooth Southern rhymes and hits like "Sittin' Sidewayz"

Petey Pablo - North Carolina's loudest with high-energy anthems "Raise Up" and "Freek-a-Leek"

Twista - The speed rap legend whose tongue-twisting flows lit up the charts

Mike Jones - Who? MIKE JONES-bringing H-town pride and bangers like "Back Then"

Bubba Sparxxx - Country-rap pioneer known for "Ms. New Booty" and "Ugly"

DJ Ashton Martin - Spinning nonstop energy and dancefloor anthems that keep the party moving all night long.

FESTIVAL HIGHLIGHTS

In addition to an all-star throwback lineup, Tacos & Tequila Festival offers an unforgettable day

packed with flavor, fun, and festivities, including:

The Area's Best Tacos and Street Eats - Cincinnati's top vendors serving up mouthwatering tacos and more.

Handcrafted Margaritas - Refreshing, flavor-packed margaritas to keep the party going.

Tequila Shot Bars - Sip, shoot, or savor! Explore a variety of top-shelf tequilas.

Exotic Car Show - From Lambos to Ferraris - it's the perfect blend of horsepower and street style.

Lucha Libre Wrestling - High-flying, action-packed matches throughout the day.

Chihuahua Beauty Pageant - Cincinnati's cutest competition

Salsa & Queso Competition - Cast your vote for your favorite taco truck!

Art Installations and Instagrammable Photo Ops - Perfect backdrops to capture the festival vibes.

GROUP TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW

Group ticket packages and VIP Party Deck tables are available now-offering early access for those planning a celebration or gathering. These premium options include express entry, shaded seating, table service, and admission to all signature festival experiences. Explore packages and reserve your spot now at tacosandtequilacincinnati.com.







Frontier League Stories from June 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.