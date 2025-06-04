Early Comeback Fizzles as Bird Dawgs Fall to Capitales, 13-6

June 4, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

KINSTON, N.C. - The Down East Bird Dawgs clawed back from an early six-run deficit to make it a one-run game by the fourth inning, but couldn't keep pace with the Quebec Capitales late surge in a 13-6 loss Wednesday night.

Quebec got on the board in the first when Justin Gideon hit a sacrifice fly to bring Will Riley home to take a 1-0 lead.

The Capitales exploded for five runs in the second inning as Arturo De Freitas and Gideon each delivered two-RBI singles, and Marc-Antoine Lebreux drew a bases-loaded walk to extend the lead to 6-0.

The Bird Dawgs bounced back in the third and fourth innings, scoring five runs on five hits. Stephen DiTomaso grounded out to bring a run home in the third. Trotter Harlan ripped a two-RBI double, Tyler Blaum added an RBI groundout, and Trey Law brought in another run to cut the deficit to 6-5.

Quebec regained momentum in the sixth inning, plating six runs when Kyle Crowl, Gideon, and Lebreux each doubled to drive in four runs. Jarrod Belbin hit a sacrifice fly, and DeFreitas singled in two more to push the lead to 12-5.

Each team added a run in the ninth. Riley hit a solo homer for Quebec, and DiTomaso scored on an error for the Bird Dawgs, as the game finished with a final score of 13-6

Quebec starter Cleiverth Perez (4-0) earned the win, allowing five runs, two earned, on seven hits over five innings and striking out five.

Drew Durst (0-3) started for the Bird Dawgs, taking the loss as he allowed six runs on six hits, walking five and striking out three.

The Bird Dawgs, now 8-13, have lost four straight and two in a row to Quebec. Game 3 of the six-game series is scheduled for Thursday, June 5, at 7 p.m.

