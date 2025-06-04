Grizzlies Rained out Wednesday Night
June 4, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
Gateway Grizzlies News Release
CRESTWOOD, ILL. - The Gateway Grizzlies announce that their game scheduled for Wednesday, June 4 against the Windy City ThunderBolts has been postponed due to inclement weather in the Chicagoland area.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday, June 5, beginning at 5:05 p.m. CT at Ozinga Field.
