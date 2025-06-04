Grizzlies Rained out Wednesday Night

June 4, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Gateway Grizzlies News Release







CRESTWOOD, ILL. - The Gateway Grizzlies announce that their game scheduled for Wednesday, June 4 against the Windy City ThunderBolts has been postponed due to inclement weather in the Chicagoland area.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday, June 5, beginning at 5:05 p.m. CT at Ozinga Field.







Frontier League Stories from June 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.