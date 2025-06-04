Boulders' Offense Erupts in Wild Win

June 4, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

New York Boulders News Release







Pomona, NY - After falling behind 4-0 in the top of the first inning, the New York Boulders (7-11) erupted for 15 runs in their first four turns at bat and took the middle game of their series from the Down East Bird Dawgs, 15-12, at Clover Stadium.

RHP Garrett Cooper (W, 2-0 / 5 IP, 6R (2ER), 7H, 3BB, 1K) gave up four unearned runs on a three-run homer by 2B Jaylen Smith and a back-to-back blast off the bat of 1B Joe Johnson, but the Boulders answered right back in the bottom of the first against LHP Nate Lamb (L 1 1 / 4 IP, 15R (14ER), 14H, 3BB, 2K), highlighted by C Jason Agresti's two-run double and RBI singles for DH Alfredo Marte and 1B Christian Ficca.

LF Zane Zurbrugg - forced out of the game with an injury in the top of the third while making a terrific catch up against the left field bleachers -keyed the home team's six-run second with a two-run single, while Agresti would add a three-run HR in the bottom of the third. His hitting streak's now at seven games (13-for-28) and he leads the Boulders with four big flies and 19 RBI.

CF Isaac Bellony led off the fourth with his first HR of the year on the way to his third multi hit game this season to snap out of an 0-for-12 batting slump.

The Boulders' 15-6 lead was enough to withstand a six-run sixth inning for the Bird Dawgs (8-10) vs. RHP Nolan LaMere.

Tyler Vail notched his third save, working around a leadoff single in the top of the ninth.

New York will try to win a series at home for the first time in 2025, hosting Sunday's rubber game. First pitch is scheduled for 1:00pm EDT.







Frontier League Stories from June 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.