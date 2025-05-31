Another Late Boulders Rally Falls Short

May 31, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Pomona, NY - For the second straight night, the New York Boulders (6-11) trailed 7-3 in the late innings and fell one run short. This time, it was the Down East Bird Dawgs (8-9) who came away with the 7-6 win in their first-ever visit to Clover Stadium.

The Boulders opened the scoring in the bottom of the first, when RF Ryan McCoy launched a one-out solo homer. Then, LF Alfredo Marte banged a double off the left field wall and came around to score on a pair of wild pitches by Down East LHP Zach Grace (ND / 4.1 IP 3R 6H 5BB 7K).

The 2-0 lead evaporated in the top of the second, as the Bird Dawgs took advantage of an infield single, two walks, a hit batter, and a sacrifice fly against LHP Ryan Sleeper (0-3 / 4 IP 6R (3ER) 5H 3BB 6K), who got tagged for three unearned runs in the third and would leave after serving up a fifth inning leadoff homer to Emmanuel Tapia - the DH's league-lead tying eighth of the year.

With New York down 7-3 in the eighth, 1B Christian Ficca came through with a two-out, two-run single, followed by an RBI double from CF Zane Zurbrugg that made it 7-6, but Down East closer Greg Martinez (SV 4) struck out PH Isaac Bellony with runners on second and third to snuff out the rally.

The Boulders look to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the middle game of the series tomorrow (Saturday) night, with first pitch scheduled for 7:00pm EDT.







