ValleyCats and Titans Postponed; Doubleheader to be Played on Sunday

May 31, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats have announced that Saturday's game against the Ottawa Titans has been postponed due to inclement weather.

Tri-City will be playing a single-admission doubleheader tomorrow, Sunday, June 1st. It will be Triple Crown Night presented by Capital OTB. Join us for fun in-game promos and trivia highlighting the Belmont Stakes.

Gates will open at 3 PM for Sunday Double the FunDay presented by Highmark BSNENY. Summer reading will begin at Rowdy's at 3:05 PM. The first pitch of the twinbill is scheduled for 4 PM. The on-field catch will take place in between the two seven-inning games. Postgame, kids can run the bases.

Tickets dated for June 1st will provide fans with the opportunity to attend both games tomorrow. Fans can be a part of the excitement by purchasing tickets here and sign up for our special Sunday FunDay Four-Pack by entering the code "sundayfunday". Families can receive four grandstand tickets along with four hot dogs, chips, and soda vouchers for just $28.

Tickets for May 31st are now rain checks, and may be redeemed for tickets to any 2025 ValleyCats home game (pending availability), including Sunday's doubleheader. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the ValleyCats box office at 518-629-CATS (2287). Please note tickets do not have to be exchanged today, they may be exchanged at any time during box office hours throughout the 2025 season.

