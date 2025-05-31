Offense Scuffles Late, Florence Drops Barnburner

May 31, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, dropped a barnburner in extras to the Evansville Otters by a final of 9-8. With the loss, Florence snaps their short-lived, three-game winning streak.

Shaun Gamelin received the ball for Florence for his fifth start of the season. It was a mixed bag for Gamelin who once again struggled early allowing five runs in his first two innings, but picked up five K's and looked great in his final two innings. Gamer's final line was four innings pitched, seven hits allowed, five runs with only four earned, and a walk.

The offense was able to keep pace with Evansville throughout the entirety of this one, including scoring two in the first to make it a 3-2 Evansville lead. The Y'alls jumped out in front with a five-run fifth inning, highlighted by a three-run shot from Josh Elvir to give Florence a 7-5 lead. Elvir finished with a two-for-four line adding a double as well.

The offense scuffled through the rest of the game not scoring again until the 10th inning. Armani Smith and Craig Massey each had three-hit nights, pacing the offense.

Evansville tied the game at 7-7 in the seventh inning with an RBI single off of RHP Will Carsten. RHP Jett Lodes came out from the pen in the ninth and shut out Evansville to give his offense a chance, but was left disappointed as this one headed to extras. With two outs and the bases loaded, a two-run single from Graham Brown was the difference of the game, putting the Otters on top 9-7.

Florence had their chance in the bottom of the 10th after TJ Reeves roped a single down the left field line to bring in Sam Morris, but an aggressive send of Hank Zeisler ended with the tying run being tagged out at home plate. Still, the Y'alls threatened with two runners on and just one out, but Brendan Bobo and Smith both struck out to end the ballgame.

A tough one to swallow for the home team, but the Y'alls return tomorrow looking to once again win the series. RHP Matt Fernandez looks for his first win of the season for Florence and will faceoff against Evansville's CJ Backer. First pitch is set for 1:35 PM ET.







Frontier League Stories from May 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.