Smith and Reeves Surge in Y'alls Win

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, defeated the Evansville Otters in the series opener by a final score of 10-4. The win marks the third consecutive victory for Florence, starting their first win streak of the season.

The Southpaw, Eli Majick, started the night with his best outing of the season, setting the tone with a 1-2-3 first. Majick worked a season-high five complete innings allowing just two hits and one run while punching out five. The win comes as Majick's first in professional baseball, a big moment for the Cincinnati native and University of Dayton alum.

In the bottom of the first, TJ Reeves started the scoring with a two-run blast, his third homer of the season, to put Florence on top 2-0 early. Reeves finished with a 3-for-4 line with four RBIs and two runs scored.

Up 3-0, Armani Smith joined in on the fun with a solo shot that rattled off the scoreboard. Smith finished a big day at the plate with a 4-for-4 line, scoring four times and being a triple shy of the cycle. The Y'alls offense as a whole added 13 hits and put up double-digit runs for the third game in a row.

Michael Barker added some distance to the bullpen tossing three innings allowing two hits and three runs, while picking up three strikeouts. Zane Robbins closed the game stranding the bases loaded to secure a 10-4 victory.

Florence returns tomorrow night at Thomas More Stadium versus the Evansville Otters. The Y'alls will send their RHP Shaun Gamelin to the mound, while Evansville opposes with Parker Brahms. The first pitch is set for 6:36 PM ET but fans may enter when gates open at 5 PM for Happy Hour. Saturday night's game will be the second Rockin' Saturday in 2025 as well as Hometown Heroes Night, presented by Dial One.







