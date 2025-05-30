ValleyCats Too Much for Titans in Opener

May 30, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release









Ottawa Titans at the plate

(Ottawa Titans) Ottawa Titans at the plate(Ottawa Titans)

Troy, NY - The Ottawa Titans (7-11) dropped their season-high fourth in a row on Friday, falling 8-1 to the Tri-City ValleyCats (10-6) in the opener of their three-game series.

Starters Grant Larson (loss, 2-2) and Stephen Still (win, 2-1) went toe-to-toe over the opening two innings - but it was the ValleyCats who broke through on offence in the third inning.

The ValleyCats put the first two runners on in the third inning against Larson, as Cam Jones dropped down a safety squeeze to plate the opening run. Next, Dylan Broderick knocked in his first of two on the day with a sacrifice fly.

In the fifth, the Titans got on the board with the first homer of the season from Taylor Wright. The left-on-left homer got the Titans on the board and down by a run. Later in the inning, the Titans put two on base - seeing Still get out of the jam by getting AJ Wright to fly out to shallow right before Jackie Urabez was picked off at first by catcher Miguel Useche to end the threat.

A leadoff Useche hit came across to score on Cam Jones' RBI triple to left-centre in the bottom half, seeing the ValleyCats extend the lead. Broderick then lifted his second sacrifice fly of the night to left, plating Jones to make it 4-1.

Things went sideways for Larson and the Titans in the seventh inning - as the ValleyCats sent nine to the plate - putting the game out of reach with three runs on three hits. Javeyan Williams' fielder's choice, Oscar Campos' single, and a walk from right-hander Brandon Marklund to Amani Larry contributed to the runs scoring.

In all, Larson went six and two-thirds in his fifth start of the season, allowing a season-high seven runs on nine hits, walking two, and striking out just one in the loss.

For good measure, Cam Jones ended his big night with an RBI ground ball off Marklund in the eighth to make it a seven-run game.

The bottom third of the ValleyCats' order combined to go 6-for-10 with two doubles, a triple, three RBI, and seven runs scored in the victory.

After seven innings of one-run ball from Still - Nick DeCarlo fanned three over two scoreless innings to secure the win.

For the Titans, the club has been limited to just four runs over their last 31 innings on the road trip. All four runs have come around to score on home runs, as the club's road losing streak extends to six games.

Jackie Urbaez was hit by a pitch in the fifth inning, extending his on-base streak to 18 games. AJ Wright had his on-base streak end at 17 contests by going 0-for-4. Former ValleyCat Lamar Briggs was the lone Titan to reach multiple times in the opener, reaching on a walk and a base hit.

The Ottawa Titans continue the road trip with the second of a three-game series against the Tri-City ValleyCats on Saturday night at 6:30 p.m. from Joseph L. Bruno Stadium in Troy, New York. Following the weekend series, the Titans start their second homestand of the year on Tuesday as they welcome the Brockton Rox, and then the Sussex County Miners over the weekend. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 Unique FM and live-streamed on Frontier League TV, powered by HomeTeam Network.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2025 Season Tickets, Group Outings, and Nine-Game Mini Packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

Images from this story







Frontier League Stories from May 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.