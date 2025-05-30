Joliet Strikes Early, Hold off Mud Monsters Late in Game 4

Friday - Trustmark Park - The Mississippi Mud Monsters couldn't complete a late-inning rally Friday night, falling 6-3 to the Joliet Slammers in game 4 of a six-game series at Trustmark Park. A crowd of 1,953 watched as Joliet used a three-run third inning and a key sixth-inning push to hold off Mississippi's eighth-inning comeback.

Mud Monsters starter Brandon Mitchell (1-1) worked five innings, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks, while striking out three. Joliet's Aidan McEvoy (2-1) earned the win after spinning seven strong frames, holding Mississippi to one run on four hits with four strikeouts and a pair of wild pitches.

The Slammers broke through in the third, with Blake Berry continuing his hot stretch, going 3-for-5 with an RBI. Antonio Valdez chipped in two hits, a walk, an RBI, and a stolen base to spark Joliet's offense. In the sixth, a leadoff triple from Ian Battipaglia, who also drove in two runs on the night, set up three more runs and gave the Slammers a 6-1 cushion.

The Mud Monsters clawed back in the eighth thanks to a two-run single from Karell Paz, but it wasn't enough. Nick Hassan and Victor Diaz each tallied multi-hit games, helping Mississippi out-hit Joliet in the late innings. Zach Morris delivered a strong relief effort with three shutout innings and four strikeouts.

Mississippi drops to 7-10 on the year while Joliet improves to 11-8.

First pitch Saturday evening is set for 6:00 p.m., with gates opening one hour prior. Monsters manager Jay Pecci has selected right-hander Josh Paulina (1-1, 9.00) to start on the mound.

Saturday is the Monster Kid Jersey Drop, presented by Metro Building Services-the first 1,000 kids through the gates receive a free youth-sized jersey! On Sunday, it's Howl in the Park, where fans can bring their dogs out to the ballpark for a paw-some afternoon of baseball, giveaways, and tail-wagging fun. Kids can play catch on the field with the Mud Monsters before the game and run the bases afterward.

