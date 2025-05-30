Seventh Inning Dooms Otters in Series Opener

May 30, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

FLORENCE, KY - The Evansville Otters (7-11) fell to the Florence Y'alls (7-9) 10-4 in the series opener on Friday Night at Thomas More Stadium.

Adrian Montilva took the mound for Evansville for the third time this year. Florence was able to strike first, scoring two on a two-run home run to open things up. In the home half of the second, they added one more to make the lead 3-0.

After a scoreless third, the Y'alls added an additional run on a home run to make the score 4-0.

The Otters fought back in the top of the fifth. Keenan Taylor led it off with a single and then stole a base. He advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt from Justin Felix and scored on a fielder's choice off the bat of Alain Camou.

Florence would get that run right back in the sixth, making it 5-1. After stretch time in the seventh, the Y'alls had a big inning, scoring five in the frame.

The Otters continued to battle in the eighth - the first two men reached for Evansville, which set up JT Benson to hit a two-RBI triple to continue his strong recent play. He later scored thanks to a JJ Cruz RBI groundout.

Florence closed the game out with a final of 10-4. The two teams continue the series tomorrow at 5:40 p.m. CT in Florence.

