'Cats Earn Third Straight Win Behind Still's Strong Start

May 30, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats (10-6) defeated the Ottawa Titans (7-11) 8-1 on Friday at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium.

Tri-City opened the scoring in the third. Grant Larson walked Josh Leslie. Miguel Useche then singled and Leslie went to third. Cam Jones laid down an RBI sac bunt. Useche scored from third on a sac fly from Dylan Broderick, which gave the 'Cats a 2-0 lead.

Ottawa cut the deficit in the fourth. Taylor Wright homered off Stephen Still to make it a 2-1 game.

Tri-City extended its lead in the fifth. Useche doubled, and came around on a triple from Jones. Broderick lifted his second sac fly of the night to pull the ValleyCats ahead, 4-1.

Useche notched his third hit of the day in the seventh and went to third on a double from Jones. Broderick was intentionally walked. Javeyan Williams reached on an RBI fielder's choice. Oscar Campos then singled in a run against Brandon Marklund, and Amani Larry registered an RBI walk to make it a 7-1 affair.

Leslie singled in the eighth, and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Jones collected an RBI groundout to provide the 'Cats with an 8-1 advantage.

Still (2-1) earned the win. He hurled the longest start of his professional career. The left-hander threw seven frames, allowing one run on five hits, walking one, and striking out three. Nick DeCarlo recorded two perfect frames in relief, striking out four to seal the win.

Larson (2-2) received the loss. He pitched 6.1 innings, giving up seven runs on nine hits, walking two, and striking out one.

Tri-City looks to take the middle game tomorrow, Saturday, May 31st. First pitch is scheduled for a 6:30 PM start.

FINAL | TRI-CITY 8 | OTTAWA 1

W: Stephen Still (2-1)

L: Grant Larson (2-2)

Time of Game: 2:13

Attendance: 3,275

