Rain Pushes Back Opener in Pennsylvania for Boomers

May 30, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Schaumburg Boomers were scheduled to open a three-game series in Pennsylvania against the Washington Wild Things on Friday night but mother nature had other ideas. Steady rain fell throughout the day forcing the postponement of the contest. The teams will make up the contest on Saturday with a pair of seven inning games beginning at 5:00pm.

The Boomers (13-6) are slated to send RHP Derek Salata (1-2, 9.00) and LHP Cole Cook (1-0, 3.96) opposite RHP Jordan DiValerio (3-0, 3.32) and LHP Marlon Perez (1-1, 4.30). The team will return home on June 3. The 2025 season is just getting started. Tickets for all home games this summer are now on sale! Make plans to be part of the fun! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.







