Boulders Drop Heartbreaking Rubber Game vs Trois-Rivières

May 30, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Pomona, NY - The New York Boulders (6-10) trailed Trois-Rivières, 7-3, going to the bottom of the ninth inning and nearly came all the way back before leaving the bases loaded with the tying run on third, falling 7-6 in the rubber game of the series at Clover Stadium.

New York was down, 7-1, after Les Aigles (8-11) scored three runs in both the fourth and fifth, but SS Austin Dennis lit the fuse on the comeback with a two-run HR in the bottom of the seventh - his second big fly of the night and season.

Third baseman Braydon Dolbashian had the first hit of his professional career, a one-out single in the ninth, which was followed by a Dennis double and, two batters later, LF Alfredo Marté stroked a two-run single to make it 7-5.

Designated hitter Isaac Bellony and C Jason Agresti both drew walks to load the bases before 1B Christian Ficca's walk forced home Marté with the final run of the night.

Trois-Rivière's LHP Cal Carver notched his first save of the season, retiring 2B Fritz Genther for the final out on a fly ball to LF David Vinsky.

The Boulders continue their eight-game home stand tomorrow (Friday) night when the expansion Down East Bird Dawgs make their first trip up to Pomona. First pitch of the three-game series is scheduled for 7:00pm EDT.







