Lake Erie Runs Away Early in Bolts' 11th Straight Loss

May 30, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

AVON, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers scored 13 runs over the first three innings on their way to a 15-0 win over the ThunderBolts in game one of a three-game series at Crushers Stadium Friday night.

In the first game outside of the Chicago area for the ThunderBolts (3-17), they fell behind early as the first four Crushers of the game reached base. Scout Knotts got the first run in on a single and Jordan Harrison-Dudley followed with a sacrifice fly.

Logan Thomason hit a solo home run to lead off the second inning, putting the Crushers (11-6) on top 3-0. They followed that up with six more hits in the inning and three walks. Dario Gomez and Sam Franco each had RBI singles but the big hit was a three-run double from Derek Vegas that extended the lead to 10-0.

After adding three more runs in the second on a single and four walks, the Lake Erie bats cooled off. Ronny Dominguez threw four innings, allowing just one earned run with seven strikeouts. He did not allow a hit over his final three frames.

The Windy City offense was stifled all night by Anthony Escobar, who allowed only two hits over the first eight innings. In the ninth, Kyle Harbison doubled, his second hit of the night, and the Bolts loaded the bases when Michael Sandle was hit by a pitch and Jalen Greer singled, but Escobar retired the last two hitters to preserve his shutout.

Escobar (3-0) allowed just four hits and no walks, earning the victory. Jacob Newman (0-3) took the loss after allowing the first three runs.

The ThunderBolts look to bounce back at Crusher Stadium on Saturday night. Greg Duncan (0-2, 3.26) gets the ball for the ThunderBolts and he'll be opposed by Lake Erie's Ethan Smith (1-0, 4.91). First pitch for game two is scheduled for 6:05 CDT and the broadcast information can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.







