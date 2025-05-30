Crushers Offense Explodes, Escobar Twirls Complete Game Shutout

Avon, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers (11-6) offense exploded against the Windy City Thunderbolts (3-17) on Friday night, leading the way for Anthony Escobar to toss Lake Erie's first complete game shutout since Jack Eisenbarger's no-hitter back in June of 2024.

The Crushers loaded the bases in the bottom of the 1st and got right to work against RHP Jacob Newman. DH Scout Knotts lined an RBI single, then LF Jordan Harrison-Dudley, making his Crushers debut, hopped on the first pitch he saw and sharply hit a sacrifice fly for his first professional RBI. Like each game in Windy City last week, Lake Erie led 2-0 early on.

SS Logan Thomason added on with an opposite field homer to lead off the 2nd, his second blast of 2025. RF Dario Gomez grounded an RBI single, and 2B Davie Morgan scored on a wild pitch. Then, Jordan Harrison-Dudley smoked his first professional hit 112mph off the bat to drive in another run. CF Sam Franco poked another RBI single through the left side, then the big shot came from C Derek Vegas with a bases-clearing double.

When the dust settled, Lake Erie had a double-digit lead after two frames, adding on another three runs in the 3rd to lead 13-0. Later on in the 8th, 3B Joey Wright drove in two more runs, adding to his torrid RBI rate this season.

On the hill for the Crushers, RHP Anthony Escobar went out and dominated. The 2024 All-Star mowed through all nine innings, walking zero batters and giving up just four hits in a complete game shutout effort - the first nine-inning complete game shutout since Jack Eisenbarger no-hit the Trois-Rivieres Aigles in June 2024.

Lake Erie waltzed their way to a 15-0 Friday night victory.

Anthony Escobar's (3-0) masterful outing snagged him the win, and Windy City starter RHP Jacob Newman (0-3) was handed the loss, making it through just one inning.

