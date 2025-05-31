Crushers Fall 7-2 to ThunderBolts

May 31, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release







Avon, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers (11-7) dropped the middle game of the series on Saturday night against the Windy City Thunderbolts (4-17) in a 7-2 final.

Both starting pitchers were sharp early on, but Windy City struck first and suddenly in the top of the 3rd with a SS Jalen Greer solo home run into the jet stream, his first of 2025. Greer struck again in the 5th with an RBI single to give the Thunderbolts a 2-0 lead.

In the bottom of the 5th, 3B Joey Wright poked a two-out RBI single. What's new? Dude just drives in runs. Then, 2B Davie Morgan added on with a ground RBI single to knot the game 2-2.

In the top of the 6th, RF Dakota Kotowski got those two runs right back with a two-run homer off the batter's eye to chase RHP Ethan Smith from the game. Smith's final line: 5+ IP, 7 H, 4 ER, 1 BB, 4 K on 91 pitches. The Thunderbolts reassumed the lead, 4-2.

The Crushers loaded the bases with nobody out in the bottom of the 6th, but Greg Duncan completed the Houdini Act and kept Lake Erie off the board, starting a 1-2-3 double play himself on his 100th pitch of the evening.

RHP Dylan Spain came out of the bullpen and put the Thunderbolts through the grinder. His final line in long relief: 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, and 7 Ks.

Unfortunately for Lake Erie, the bats couldn't muster enough offense to get back in the game. Windy City scored three insurance runs in the 9th on their way to a 7-2 victory.

Greg Duncan (1-4) picked up his first win of the season, and Ethan Smith (1-1) was tagged with the loss.

The series with Windy City concludes tomorrow, June 1 at 1:05pm ET. Jack Eisenbarger will get the nod for Sunday at the Park and our first Bark in the Park this season! Bring the dogs and the kiddos, because kids ages 12 and under eat free on Sundays, run the bases after the game, and snag autographs from all their favorite Crushers players! Get your tickets online at lakeeriecrushers.com/tickets.

Can't join us at the ballpark? You can stream Crushers games home and away in 2025 on the brand new Frontier League streaming partner, HomeTeam Network or watch live on local television on Rock Entertainment Sports Network (RESN) in the Cleveland, Columbus, and Cincinnati markets!







Frontier League Stories from May 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.