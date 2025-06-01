Crushers Leak Runs Early, Fall to End Homestand

Avon, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers (11-8) fell 4-2 to the Windy City Thunderbolts (5-17) in the rubber match on Sunday afternoon at Crushers Stadium.

The Thunderbolts tallied a run in each of the first three frames against LHP Jack Eisenbarger to go up 3-0 against Lake Erie early on.

LF Jordan Harrison-Dudley hopped on a fastball in the bottom of the 3rd, sending it onto the berm over the left-center field fence for his first professional homer, getting the Crushers on the board and making it 3-1.

Windy City kept things rolling in the 4th, however. C Zach Beadle pulled off a delayed steal to get into scoring position, then SS Jalen Greer drove him in with a double down the third base line to make it 4-1 Windy City.

Eisenbarger finished five innings, giving up four runs on five hits. He handed the ball to LHP Darrien Ragins, who got into some trouble early on, but in true El Gato fashion, Ragins locked in to keep the Bolts off the board in the 6th. He finished two scoreless innings of work in his second appearance coming off the injured list.

DH Scout Knotts lofted a sacrifice fly to get Lake Erie back on the board in the 8th, but the comeback effort would come up short.

Windy City's Aaron Evers (2-1) got the win, and Jack Eisenbarger (2-1) was pinned with his first loss of the season. Trevin Reynolds (1) got the final two outs in the 9th to log the save.

Lake Erie will ship out to Schaumburg on Tuesday to begin a series with the Boomers starting June 3 at 7:30pm ET.

