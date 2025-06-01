ValleyCats Rout Titans in Twinbill Sweep

TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats (12-6) defeated the Ottawa Titans (7-13) 10-8 and 13-2 in a doubleheader at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium on Sunday for Triple Crown Night presented by Capital OTB. The ValleyCats are now on a five-game winning streak.

Ottawa struck first in game one of the doubleheader. Brayhans Barreto walked Sam Abbott and Lamar Briggs. Aaron Casillas knocked in a run with a single. Michael Mugan ripped a three-run blast to pull the Titans ahead, 4-0.

Tri-City retaliated in the second. Ian Walters launched a solo home run off Kaleb Hill. Josh Leslie singled and Julian Boyd then singled. Cam Jones reached on an error from Casillas, which allowed Leslie to score. John McHenry drove in two with a single to make it a 4-4 affair.

Barreto and Hill each received a no-decisions, and both starters tossed two frames.

Ottawa added four more runs in the fourth against Caden O'Brien, capped by a two-run single from Jackie Urbaez, which gave the Titans an 8-4 advantage.

Dylan Broderick cranked a solo home run, his first of the season, against Zach Cameron in the bottom of the fourth to cut the deficit to 8-5.

Campos walked in the fifth and Walters went deep to make it an 8-7 game.

McHenry singled in the seventh off Brett Garcia. Kyle Novak worked a one-out walk. Josue Uradaneta pinch-ran for McHenry, and Javeyan Williams took over as the runner at first base. Walters belted a three-run jack his third of the game, sixth of the season, to provide the ValleyCats with a 10-8 walk-off victory. It was the first three-homer game from the 'Cats since Carson McCusker hit the trifecta in Gateway on June 11 th, 2023.

Ross Thompson (1-0) earned the win. He tossed 3.1 scoreless, hitless frames.

Garcia (1-1) received the loss. He lasted 1.2 innings, allowing two runs on two hits, walking one, and striking out one.

Tri-City opened the scoring in game two. Novak singled off Shane Gray, and moved to second on an error from Victor Cerny. Jake Reinisch knocked in Novak with a single. Miguel Useche and Urdaneta walked to load the bases. Broderick brought in two with a single to give the 'Cats a 3-0 lead.

Ottawa responded in the third. Casillas singled off Connor Wilford. Urbaez reached on a 4-6 fielder's choice. Taylor Wright then walked. AJ Wright doubled in a pair to cut the deficit to 3-2.

Novak and Walters singled in the fourth. Useche drove in two with a double to pull the ValleyCats ahead, 5-2.

Tri-City blew the game open with an eight-run fifth, highlighted by a two-run single from Useche and a bases-clearing double from Campos to make it a 13-2 contest.

Wilford (2-1) earned the win. He recorded his third quality start of the season. The right-hander dominated across six innings, allowing two runs on four hits, walking one, and striking out four. Gino Sabatine sealed the sweep with a scoreless seventh inning.

Gray (1-2) was handed the loss. He pitched four-plus innings, giving up runs on six hits, walking three, and striking out four.

The ValleyCats begin a six-game road trip on Tuesday, June 3 rd. Tri-City starts the road trip with a three-game set against the Florence Y'alls at Thomas More Stadium. First pitch is scheduled at 7:40 PM EDT.

FINAL G1 (7) | TRI-CITY 10 | OTTAWA 8

W: Ross Thompson (1-0)

L: Brett Garcia (1-1)

Time of Game: 2:06

FINAL G2 (7) | TRI-CITY 13 | OTTAWA 2

W: Connor Wilford (2-1)

L: Shane Gray (1-2)

Time of Game: 2:05

Total Attendance: 1,554

