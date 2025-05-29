'Cats Take Rubber Game with Sudden Death Victory

May 29, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats (8-6) defeated the Down East Bird Dawgs (7-8) 4-3 in Sudden Death in 11 innings on Thursday at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium. Education Day #2 was presented by Transfinder, and featured a sold-out crowd of 5,018 fans.

Down East struck in the fourth. Arlo Mayrnczak walked Emmanuel Tapia. Yassel Pino doubled Tapia to third. Joe Johnson picked up an RBI infield single. Trotter Harlan singled, which loaded the bases. Gehrig Ebel knocked in a run with a single. Afterward, Kam Guidry lifted a sac fly to put the Bird Dawgs on top, 3-0.

Tri-City got on the board in the sixth. Oscar Campos, Kyle Novak, and Jake Reinisch each singled to load the bases against Drew Durst. Ian Walters lifted a sac fly to cut the deficit to 3-1.

The ValleyCats added in the seventh. Dylan Broderick ripped a two-out single against Nate Roof. Javeyan Williams then walked. Campos singled in a run. Cameron Masterman bobbled the ball in left field on the same play, allowing Williams to score and make it a 3-3 ballgame.

Marynczak received a no-decision. He pitched five frames, yielding three runs on four hits, walking three, and striking out three.

Durst was also handed a no-decision. He threw six innings, giving up one run on five hits, walking three, and striking out four.

The 'Cats opted to play defense in Sudden Death. Luke Trueman (3-0) earned the win. He pitched a scoreless 11 th, walking one, and working out of a first and second jam with a game-ending 6-4-3-2 double play. Duke Brotherton and Liu Fuenmayor bridged the gap to Trueman with five shoutout frames in relief.

Because of the rules of Sudden Death, since the Bird Dawgs did not score, the ValleyCats received an automatic run and won 4-3. This home win is presented by Catholic Charities USA.

Tri-City begins a three-game set at "The Joe" against the Ottawa Titans tomorrow, Friday, May 30 th. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 PM.

FINAL (11) | TRI-CITY 4 | DOWN EAST 3

W: Luke Trueman (3-0)

Time of Game: 3:03

Attendance: 5,018

