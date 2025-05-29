Minnesota Twins Puchase Contract of RHP Nicholas Trabacchi

May 29, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

PATERSON, N.J. - The New Jersey Jackals are pleased to announce that right-handed pitcher Nicholas Trabacchi's contract has been purchased by the Minnesota Twins. This marks the first mid-season contract purchase since Bert Gonzalez took over as manager in 2024.

In 2025, Trabacchi tossed 12.1 innings in eight relief appearances for the Jackals with 20 strikeouts and a 0.73 ERA.

"I'm grateful for the time I spent with the Jackals and the opportunity they gave me," Trabacchi said. Everyone in the organization, from top to bottom, represents independent baseball to the highest degree. My gratitude for everyone on the team and within the organization is endless. Thank you."

Trabacchi came to New Jersey after spending a part of last season with the Québec Capitales, where he threw 33.0 innings with a 1.09 ERA. He struck out 46 en route to the 2024 Frontier League Crown with the Capitales. 2024 marked Trabacchi's third professional season after playing stints in the Pecos, Frontier, and Atlantic Leagues in 2022, 2023, and the first portion of 2024.

Jackals Manager Bert Gonzalez praised Trabacchi, "All of us in the Jackals organization are incredibly excited for Nick. He's been an independent baseball journeyman and has waited a long time for this call. There's no one more deserving than Nick-his hard work and persistence have paid off, and he belongs at the next level. A product of IndyBall Jobs, Nick's story will inspire many more to follow in his footsteps."

