Early Rally Sinks ThunderBolts in Loss

May 29, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

CRESTWOOD, IL - The ThunderBolts took an early deficit and couldn't bounce back as they lost their tenth straight game, 4-3 to the Sussex County Miners at Ozinga Field Thursday night.

The Miners (14-5) won their seventh consecutive game thanks to a three-run third inning. They collected five hits in the inning, four of them singles. Dom Johnson hit an RBI double and Will Zimmerman brought home two runs on his base hit.

The ThunderBolts (3-16) got on the board for the first time in the bottom of the fourth. Jalen Greer singled and scored on a Dakota Kotowski double, making the score 3-1.

Sussex County wasted little time in reclaiming a three-run lead, getting a solo home run from Mahki Backstrom, but the Bolts hit right back. In the bottom of the fifth, Zach Beadle reached on an error, Jose Curpa singled and Greer doubled them both in, making it a one-run game.

Both teams had chances to add late runs, though no one could. The ThunderBolts put runners at first and second with no outs in the seventh but didn't get the tying run in. The Miners loaded the bases with no outs in the eighth but Caleb Riedel came out of the bullpen and retired the next three batters.

Former ThunderBolt Tyler Thornton (2-2) pitched five innings and allowed three runs, earning the win. Buddie Pindel (1-2) took the loss. He went seven innings, allowing four runs with a season-high nine strikeouts.

The ThunderBolts begin a road trip to Lake Erie on Friday, their first trip outside Illinois this year. Friday night's game pits Jacob Newman (0-2, 3.65) against Lake Erie's Ethan Smith (1-0, 4.91). First pitch for the series opener is scheduled for 6:05 CDT and the broadcast information can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.







