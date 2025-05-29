Grizzlies Rained out Thursday Night
May 29, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
Gateway Grizzlies News Release
SAUGET, ILL. - Due to inclement weather, the Gateway Grizzlies announce that their scheduled game on Thursday May 29 against the Florence Y'alls has been postponed. As the Y'alls do not return to Sauget this season, the game will be made up in Florence when the Grizzlies travel to Florence from August 22-24, with an exact date and game time to be determined.
The Grizzlies will now continue their home stand this weekend, playing host to the Sussex County Miners in a three-game series beginning on Friday, May 30, at 6:30 p.m. Lukas Veinbergs, who was scheduled to start against the Y'alls tonight, will now pitch in the series opener against the Miners tomorrow, opposed by Sussex County left-hander Mike Reagan at Arsenal BG Ballpark.
