Wild Things Retire Final 14 Crushers, Hit Three Homers in Win

May 29, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

AVON, Ohio - The Washington Wild Things received two, two-run home runs from Tyreque Reed, a solo shot by Andrew Czech and strong pitching late as the club pulls into a tie for first place in the Central Division following a 6-5 win in the rubber game of the midweek series in Avon against Lake Erie.

The Wild Things got on the board first again, as Tyreque Reed hit the first of his two homers in the first inning, scoring AJ Orrico, who walked to start the game. The no-doubt homer made it 2-0 but the fun didn't last long as Lake Erie notched four singles and with the help of a productive out in the bottom of the first, grabbed three to take the lead.

The 3-2 Lake Erie lead held up until the third when Reed blasted his second of the game, giving the Wild Things a 4-3 lead to work with. They'd extend that to 5-3 in the fourth with an RBI single by Robert Chayka that scored Cael Chatham, who had doubled with one out. Lake Erie used a fielder's choice by Burle Dixon with the bases full and then a sac fly to score two in the home half and tie things at 5-5.

With two outs in the fifth, Andrew Czech stepped in and delivered the aforementioned solo shot to give the Wild Things the 6-5 lead they would hold on to. It was Czech's sixth homer of the year and 21st RBI in 18 games. Reed's homers were his third and fourth, giving him 23 RBI on the year, which leads the Wild Things in late May.

Zach Kirby started the game and was tagged for eight hits, seven of which were singles. He yielded the five runs, four of which were earned in a season-high seven innings of work. Following a one-out double in the fifth by Joey Wright, Kirby retired the next eight batters he faced and struck out four of the six he fanned in the game in that stretch that really settled the game down.

Chad Coles, after debuting as a Wild Things in last night's win, worked a 1-2-3 eighth inning and got two strikeouts to end the frame. Hector Garcia worked a clean ninth with a strikeout to earn his first professional save.

Washington now returns home to start a week-long homestand with a Friday series opener against the Schaumburg Boomers at 7:05 p.m. tomorrow. It's a Fireworks Friday presented by PBR and Washington Community Night. Gates open at 6 p.m. and tickets are available at www.washingtonwildthings.com.







