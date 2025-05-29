Williams, Sanchez Power Monsters to 4-1 Win over Slammers to Earn Split

May 29, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release







PEARL, MS - Brian Williams delivered a dominant start and Sergio Sanchez slammed the door with his league-leading fifth save as the Mississippi Mud Monsters topped the Joliet Slammers, 4-1, Thursday night before 1,791 fans at Trustmark Park.

The seven-inning nightcap followed the completion of Wednesday's suspended game, which Joliet took 8-4 to open the twin bill.

Williams (1-1) scattered five hits, struck out seven, and allowed just one run across six innings to steady the Monsters. Mississippi broke through with three runs in the third inning, taking advantage of Slammers miscues and a two-run single by Victor Diaz. The Mud Monsters tacked on an insurance run in the fifth on Nick Hassan's RBI groundout.

Sanchez entered for the seventh and struck out the side, locking up his Frontier League-best fifth save of the year.

With the win, the Monsters snap a four-game losing streak and improve to 7-9 on the season. Joliet drops to 10-8, ending a six-game win streak.

Kyle Booker led the Mississippi offense with two hits and a stolen base. Samil De La Rosa reached base twice and scored, while Diaz finished with two RBIs.

The Mud Monsters' homestand continues Friday at 6:30 p.m., with left-hander Brandon Mitchell (1-0, 4.00 ERA) set to start for Mississippi.

Upcoming promotions at Trustmark Park include:

Friday Night Fireworks (immediately following the game)

Monster Kid Jersey Drop presented by Metro Building Services (first 1,000 kids) on Saturday

Howl in the Park on Sunday-fans can bring their dogs to the game, plus Kids Run the Bases presented by Mississippi Children's Museum, and a pregame catch for kids on the field







Frontier League Stories from May 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.