Bird Dawgs Show No Grace to Mud Monsters, Win 9-2

May 24, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

KINSTON, NC - The Down East Bird Dawgs surged ahead with a five-run second inning and rolled to a 9-2 victory over the Mississippi Mud Monsters on Saturday night at Historic Grainger Stadium, taking a 3-2 lead in the six-game set.

Stephen DiTomaso was the star for Down East, going 3-for-4 with four RBIs, including a two-run single in the pivotal second. Cameron Masterman chipped in with a two-run double, and several momentum-stopping catches in leftfield, as the Bird Dawgs tagged Mississippi starter Joshua Paulina for nine runs across four innings, dropping his record to 1-1.

Mississippi managed just six hits, with Samil De La Rosa collecting two and Kyle Booker delivering an RBI double in the fifth. The Mud Monsters briefly cut into the deficit, but Down East's arms shut things down from there.

Zach Grace (1-1) earned the win for the Bird Dawgs, striking out six over six scoreless innings before the fifth and not allowing an earned run. The Down East bullpen closed out the win with three more scoreless frames.

Zach Morris provided a highlight for Mississippi, firing four sparkling, scoreless innings of relief with seven strikeouts.

The Mud Monsters record evens back to 6-6. The Bird Dawgs climb to 5-7.

With the win, the Bird Dawgs now have a 3-2 lead in the series. The two clubs wrap up the set Sunday afternoon-first pitch at 1:30 Eastern, 12:30 Mississippi time-as the Mud Monsters look to earn a series split before heading home.







