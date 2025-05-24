Grizzlies Drop Middle Contest in Schaumburg

May 24, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

SCHAUMBURG, ILL. - The Gateway Grizzlies struggled offensively on Saturday afternoon in Schaumburg, and despite a late push in the ninth inning, they took a 4-1 loss against the Schaumburg Boomers at Wintrust Field.

Sam Rochard (2-1) started for Gateway, and struggled with his command, walking six batters in his five innings of work. Just like the first game of the series, however, the Grizzlies starter battled and limited the damage to one run, which the Boomer scored in the bottom of the third inning on a sacrifice fly by Bren Spillane. Rochard also struck out three and gave up just three hits to keep Gateway in the contest.

Things went sideways on Donovan Burke in the bottom of the sixth, as a leadoff walk and two bunt singles loaded the bases with no outs. Tony Livermore then bounced one up the middle that Gabe Holt attempted to throw home for the force-out, but the throw was not in time, doubling the Schaumburg lead to 2-0. Later in the inning, a wild pitch and a throwing error by Burke on a pickoff to first base brought in two more Boomers runs and made the score 4-0.

Meanwhile, Gateway's bats were silenced until the ninth inning by starter Derek Salata (1-2) and reliever Aaron Glickstein, and it was against the latter that the Grizzlies were able to break up the shutout in the ninth. Dale Thomas and Mark Shallenberger chased the veteran with back-to-back singles, and after the Boomers summoned Mitch White from the bullpen, Ross Friedrick lifted the ball into right field that just eluded the glove of a diving Spillane, scoring Thomas from third base to make it a 4-1 game, but with Shallenberger thrown out heading into second base for the second out of the inning.

Jose Alvarez then kept the game alive with another single, bringing the tying run to the plate, but Holt bounced out to second base, ending the game.

The Grizzlies will now look to conclude their weeklong road trip on a winning note in the rubber game against the Boomers tomorrow night, May 25, at 6:30 p.m. CT in a rare Sunday night contest at Wintrust Field.







