Tom Vaeth Becomes Wild Things All-Time Winningest Manager

May 24, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things won Saturday night after having dropped back-to-back games, with a score of 2-1 against the Florence Y'alls. Manager Tom Vaeth is now the Washington Wild Things all-time leader in managerial wins with 240 in his tenure.

Thanks to two runs in the fifth on a fielder's choice and a sac fly plus great pitching, the Wild Things were able to win the close game. The Wild Things recorded two runs on ten hits, while the Y'alls tallied one run on seven hits.

The Wild Things came out strong with back-to-back singles to start the game, but the Y'alls defense managed to catch two pop outs to end the opening frame. Both teams starting pitching put zeros on the scoreboard through the first three innings.

The scoring opened in the top of the third when TJ Reeves hit a two-out single to left field allowing Brendan Bobo to score, giving Florence a 1-0 lead. The Y'alls would continue to hit well, loading the bases at the end of the third but Wild Things starter Jordan DiValerio was able to strike out Josh Elvir to end the inning. The Wild Things would be unable to answer in the bottom of the third after a leadoff single by Jommer Hernandez was followed by three outs to end the innings.

Through the middle innings, Washington's pitching ramped up, with a couple key strikeouts and defensive plays to keep the Y'alls scoreless. Washington began to show signs of life in the bottom of the fifth when Jommer Hernandez scored off a fielder's choice from Tyreque Reed, to tie the game at 1-1. Andrew Czech would give the Wild Things their first lead of the night on a sacrifice fly to left field.

Washington almost added another in the bottom of the sixth but an incredible throw by the left fielder and a relay home plus a tag at home caused the Wild Things to end the inning with no runs despite a pair of hits. Trailing by one entering the ninth, Florence had a chance to rally and almost capitalized. A single to start the inning spelled a tough start but a double play and a game-ending strike out looking gave the Wild Things the win. Washington improved to 8-6 on the season while Florence fell to 4-8.

Vaeth's 240th win as skipper of the club broke a tie at 239 with John Massarelli at the top of the managerial wins chart. DiValerio got the win for the Things, going to 3-0.

The series continues Sunday evening with the final game of the weekend. It is the first Kids Eat Free Sunday presented by Pathways alongside Nickelodeon Night presented by RHS Safety with character appearances by Paw Patrol members Chase, Skye and Marshall. First pitch is scheduled for 5:35 p.m. and tickets are available at washingtonwildthings.com.







