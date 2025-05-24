Boomers Slow Down Gateway

May 24, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers mustered only five hits a night after tallying three, but were able to slow down the Gateway Grizzlies and tally a 4-1 win on Saturday afternoon at Wintrust Field.

Both teams had early chances with multiple runners on base in the first three frames. The Boomers were able to strike first in the third. Andrew Sojka and Christian Fedko drew back-to-back walks and executed a double steal. Bren Spillane lifted a sacrifice fly to make the score 1-0. The single run was more than enough for starting pitcher Derek Salata. Salata, activated before the game from the injured list, logged six shutout innings, allowing just four hits while issuing no walks and striking out a pair.

The Boomers added to the lead with three runs in the sixth. The first run scored on a fielder's choice off the bat of Tony Livermore. The second run came in on a wild pitch and the third crossed on an errant pickoff attempt. Aaron Glickstein worked 2.1 innings in relief and Mitch White came on to close the door for his second save. Kyle Fitzgerald finished with two of the team's five hits.

The Boomers (9-6) continue the Memorial Day weekend fun with the finale against Gateway at 6:30pm on Sunday night. The contest will feature pregame catch on the field and autographs as well as postgame fireworks and the first of four drone shows this year presented by Country Financial. LHP Cole Cook (1-0, 4.50) will take the ball for the Boomers. Gateway has not announced a starter. The 2025 season is just getting started. Tickets for all home games this summer are now on sale! Make plans to be part of the fun! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.







