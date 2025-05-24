Bats Go Cold Late, Crushers Drop Middle Game in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - May 24, 2025 - The Lake Erie Crushers (9-4) dropped the middle game of the series with the Evansville Otters (7-7) on Saturday night after the bats went cold in the late innings. They fell 5-3, dropping a series for the first time in 2025.

Things started off well for the Crushers as 1B Scout Knotts and RF Dario Gomez tagged RBI singles in the top of the 1st off Evansville starter RHP CJ Backer. SS Logan Thomason drew a bases loaded walk later in the frame to give Lake Erie an early 3-0 lead.

On the mound, RHP Anthony Escobar was lights out for the first four innings, scattering four baserunners while maintaining the lead. However, Evansville began chipping away in the 5th with an RBI single by 2B Alain Camou.

The Otters punched across another run in the 6th with a two-out, RBI knock by RF Keenan Taylor to pull Evansville within a run (3-2).

As CJ Backer settled down after a tumultuous start, the Lake Erie bats went cold. Backer set down nine straight batters to finish his night with 6.2 IP, 8 H, 3 ER, 4 BB, and 4 K.

RHP Dylan Spain relieved Escobar in the bottom of the 7th and immediately ran into trouble. Evansville teed off on Spain for four straight hits, including a triple and two doubles, taking a 5-3 lead with the Crushers on their heels at the plate.

Evansville finished the job with LHP Grif Hughes (3-2) and RHP Nate Wolhgemuth (3), who combined for the win and the save in the late innings in relief for the Otters. Despite another quality start, Anthony Escobar did not receive a decision, and Dylan Spain (0-1) was tagged with his first loss of the season.

The Crushers look to salvage a game at Bosse Field on Sunday afternoon. Right-hander Ethan Smith (1-0, 4.91 ERA) will get the start for Lake Erie. First pitch is scheduled for 1:35pm ET.

