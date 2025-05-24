Titans Go Quietly in Shutout Loss to Boulders

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans (6-7) were held off the board for the first time this season in a 7-0 loss to the New York Boulders (5-7) on Saturday, as right-hander Garrett Cooper (win, 1-0) tossed a complete game shutout.

The Boulders righty threw just north of 100 pitches, surrendering just two hits, hitting two batters, and striking out four - where at one point, he had retired 14 in a row.

In his home debut, left-hander Kaleb Hill (loss, 0-2) saw a pair of walks to open up the third inning come around to haunt him, as the visitors took an early 2-0 lead. Alfredo Marte and Fritz Genther each knocked in one with RBI singles.

An RBI single from Austin Dennis set up a run-scoring double from Alfredo Marte in the fourth, as the Boulders jumped out 4-0.

Hill would exit after four innings, allowing four runs on six hits, walking four, and striking out five in his third start of the season.

Billy Duby kept the Titans in the game throughout the middle innings, as the rookie hurled four scoreless innings of relief - allowing just two base runners in the process.

The Titans got their first hit of the game in the fifth, with a leadoff single from Lamar Briggs to spoil the no-hit bid.

The Boulders added three more in the ninth, all with two outs off Brandon Marklund, putting the game out of reach.

In the ninth, Jackie Urbaez would get on with a walk before a single from AJ Wright - as the pair each extended their on-base streaks to 13 games to start the season.

Michael Fuhrman also reached base for a tenth consecutive game, but was removed in the fifth inning after being hit by a fastball on the back of the helmet.

The Ottawa Titans end their homestand with the finale of a three-game series against the New York Boulders on Sunday night at 1:00 p.m. from Ottawa Stadium. After an off day on Monday, the Titans are on the road for six with stops in New Jersey and Tri-City. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and live-streamed on Frontier League TV, powered by HomeTeam Network.

