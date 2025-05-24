Thunderbolts Drop Sixth Straight

May 24, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







JOLIET, IL - The ThunderBolts were held to four hits for the second straight day as they fell to the Joliet Slammers 6-2 at Slammers Stadium Saturday night.

The Slammers (7-7) got their first two runs in the bottom of the third as the first two batters of the inning walked. Braylin Marine singled to right field to plate the first run and an error on the play allowed the second one to score.

They doubled their lead in the fourth, opening the inning with three straight singles. They brought their first run home on an error and a double play ball scored another one, making it a 4-0 lead.

The ThunderBolts (3-12) were quiet offensively early in the game. Jalen Greer's fourth-inning double was their only hit over the first six innings. Greer made it as far as third base but was thrown out trying to score on a flyout to Dylan Goldstein.

The Bolts broke through in the top of the seventh. Oscar Serratos walked and Anthony Herron singled. They both scored as Jose Curpa and Kyle Harbison came up with back-to-back RBI base hits to cut the deficit to 4-2.

The Windy City momentum was short-lived, though, as Joliet added insurance in the bottom of the frame. With two outs, Chris Davis hit a two-run double to put the game away.

Bryan Pena (1-0) allowed only one hit and no runs over five innings to pick up the win in his first start of the year. Jacob Newman (0-2) gave up three runs (two earned) over three innings and took the loss.

The ThunderBolts will try to avoid the sweep on Sunday afternoon in the series finale. Greg Duncan (0-1, 2.70) gets the call for the Bolts against Joliet's CJ Blowers (0-0, 1.39). First pitch from Slammers Stadium is scheduled for 1:05 CDT and the broadcast information can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.







Frontier League Stories from May 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.