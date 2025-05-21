Crushers Pull Away Late to Take Down Bolts

May 21, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







CRESTWOOD, IL - The Lake Erie Crushers scored nine runs over the final five innings to deal the ThunderBolts an 11-4 loss at Ozinga Field Wednesday afternoon.

For the second straight day, the Crushers (8-2) scored a pair of runs in the first inning. This time, they managed it without a hit. The first two batters reached on walks and a passed ball set up a sacrifice fly for Sam Franco. Scout Knotts followed, reaching n an error to score the second run.

Jack Eisenbarger held the Windy City bats at bay over his six innings on the mound. The ThunderBolts (3-9) managed just one hit while he was on the mound.

Lake Erie pulled away in the fifth and sixth innings, getting five RBI singles to extend their lead to 7-0.

The ThunderBolts got on the board for the first time in the bottom of the seventh as Dakota Kotowski reached on an error and Serratos launched a two-run homer, his first of the year.

With another run in the eighth and three more in the ninth, the Crushers built up an 11-2 lead before the Bolts scored again. They had their best offensive inning in the ninth, sending eight batters to the plate. Garrett Broussard and Zach Beadle picked up RBI singles before Lake Erie got out of the inning to wrap up their win.

Eisenbarger (2-0) struck out ten in his win. Aaron Evers (1-1) took the loss after allowing two runs (one earned) over 4.1 innings.

School Day number five presented by Dave & Buster's will conclude the series on Thursday morning. Buddie Pindel (1-0, 2.00) will start for the Bolts lookingto stave off a sweep and Lake Erie will counter with Brandyn Sittinger (1-0, 2.92). First pitch is scheduled for 10:35 CDT and the broadcast information can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.







Frontier League Stories from May 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.