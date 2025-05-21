Webster and O'Saben Shine in Y'alls Win

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, won game two of the three-game series by a final of 6-3. The win ended Florence's three-game losing streak.

Florence needed better pitching from their staff and received just that from LHP Evan Webster and the pen. Webster tossed five complete innings allowing just three hits and one run while collecting three punchouts en route to his first win of the season.

Ty Good was first out of the pen and cruised through two innings of shutout work giving way to Connor Mackay in the eighth. Mackay picked up two outs quickly in both innings but still surrendered a run in each. With the tying run at the plate and two on base, Mackay sat down Ross Friedrick to close out the 6-3 victory for Florence.

The bats were once again led by the red-hot Blaze O'Saben who continued his tear at the plate with a 3-for-5 line and launching his first home run of the season in the third. Florence saw some more multi-hit efforts from Hector Nieves, Hank Zeisler, and Armani Smith. Smith added a two-run blast in the sixth, his first of the season.

Florence will try to win their first series of the season when the Grizzlies return for the finale of their three-game battle. The Y'alls send LHP Jonaiker Villalobos to the mound and will be opposed by Gateway's RHP Alvery De Los Santos. First pitch is set for 6:40 on the first Thirsty Thursday of the season!







