Boomers Drop Slugfest in Evansville

May 21, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Schaumburg Boomers connected on three homers but suffered another one-run defeat in Evansville, falling 10-9 on Wednesday night.

Bren Spillane put the Boomers ahead with a three-run homer in the first. Evansville grabbed the lead with five in the second. Spillane singled home a run in the third to draw the Boomers within 5-4. Down 6-4 and with two outs and two strikes, Kyle Fitzgerald smacked a grand slam in the fifth to give the Boomers an 8-6 lead that would extend to 9-6 on an Andrew Sojka homer in the seventh. Evansville scored four runs in the bottom of the inning and was able to hold on for the win.

Spillane drove home four along with Fitzgerald. Sojka tallied two hits and scored four runs. The Boomers struck out 14 times in the defeat. Eric Kozlowski suffered the loss on the mound.

The Boomers (7-5) wrap up the series on Thursday night with another 6:35pm contest. RHP Eric Turner (1-0, 4.15) is slated to make the start for the Boomers against RHP Jon Beymer (0-2, 9.31). Schaumburg will return home for Memorial Day weekend. The 2025 season is just getting started. Tickets for all home games this summer are now on sale! Make plans to be part of the fun! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.







