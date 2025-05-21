Miners' Fill It up Regulars Campaign Launches this Friday, Supporting Two Local Children Battling Serious Illness

May 21, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Sussex County Miners News Release







Augusta, NJ - This Friday, May 23, the Sussex County Miners will kick off their Fill It Up Regulars campaign-an alter ego series celebrating New Jersey's full-service gas tradition and, more importantly, spotlighting local families facing extraordinary challenges.

At the heart of the campaign is Blakely Boyle, a 4-year-old from Sparta bravely battling T-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma. After initial evaluations showed no cause for concern, her mother Kristina trusted her instincts and pushed for further testing-leading to the discovery of a collapsed lung and a tumor near Blakely's heart.

In a powerful act of compassion, the Boyle family has chosen to direct all funds raised through the campaign to help another Sussex County family: the family of 17-month-old Caden, from Wantage, who was recently diagnosed with an extremely rare bone tumor in his jaw. Caden faces extensive reconstructive surgery in Florida, followed by long-term care and rehabilitation.

-

Fill It Up Regulars Game Nights

Fill It Up Fridays

May 23, June 27, July 18 - 7:05 PM

Presented by K&A Towing | Classic car shows from 3:00-6:00 PM

Winning cars featured on-field pregame. Custom jerseys, themed fun, and live jersey auctions each night.

Full Service Fireworks Finale

Saturday, August 30 - 6:35 PM

Celebrate the end of the campaign with fireworks, final jersey signings, and on-field recognition for both families.

-

Support the Cause

All proceeds from jersey auctions and fundraising efforts will directly support Caden and his family, helping cover medical, travel, and recovery expenses during an incredibly difficult journey.

"This is what our Community First Initiative is all about," said Miners GM Vincent Sangemino. "When one Sussex County family decided to help another-it gave this campaign its true meaning."

Tickets for all Fill It Up Regulars games are available now at tickets.sussexcountyminers.com.







Frontier League Stories from May 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.