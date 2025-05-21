Certified Strongman Seth Strong Powers Lake Erie to Win over Bolts

May 21, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release







Crestwood, IL - The Lake Erie Crushers (7-2) started the road trip off right with a 3-2 win over the Windy City Thunderbolts (3-8) on Tuesday thanks to the mighty bat of Seth Strong and a remarkable pitching performance by the staff.

DH Scout Knotts set up the first runs for the Crushers in the 1st after getting plunked on a two-out, two-strike pitch by Bolts RHP Greg Duncan. 1B Seth Strong introduced himself to the game moments later with a booming 2-RBI double high off the right-center wall for the early 2-0 lead.

The Thunderbolts got a run back in the bottom of the 1st off a DH David Maberry RBI single off Crushers starter RHP Ethan Smith. However, Smith settled in nicely, retiring SS Winder Diaz to escape a jam, then set down 12 straight Thunderbolts en route to a solid five inning performance giving up just the one run while striking out six.

Seth Strong struck again in the 4th, this time not coming up short. He tomahawked a letter-high delivery over the left field wall for an opposite field homer - his first as a Crusher - extending the lead over Windy City 3-1.

The Lake Erie relievers picked up right where Smith left off in the 6th. RHP Dylan Spain struck out two in a pair of scoreless innings. Then RHP Leonardo Rodriguez surrendered a solo home run in the 8th, but got out of a jam to maintain Lake Erie's lead, setting up RHP Michael Brewe r for his second straight save opportunity.

Brewer made quick work of the Bolts by inducing three straight groundouts in the 9th to give Lake Erie a 3-2 win, their third straight victory. Ethan Smith (1-0) snagged the W while Windy City's Greg Duncan (1-1) suffered the loss despite an 11-strikeout effort. Brewer (2) remains unscored upon in five outings to start 2025.

Lake Erie will wake up early on Wednesday for another morning game with Windy City hosting an education day. First pitch is at 11:35am EDT. Jack Eisenbarger will get the ball for Lake Erie and make his third start of the season.

The Crushers will next take the field in Avon on Tuesday, May 27th against the Washington Wild Things at 6:35pm. It's $2 Tuesday presented by Sahlen's and our first Silver Sluggers game of the season presented by Wellspring. Get your tickets online at lakeeriecrushers.com/tickets.

Can't join us at the ballpark? You can stream Crushers games home and away in 2025 on the brand new Frontier League streaming partner, HomeTeam Network or watch live on local television on Rock Entertainment Sports Network (RESN) in the Cleveland, Columbus, and Cincinnati markets!

