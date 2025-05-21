Gray Shines, Bats Come Alive for Series Win

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans (5-5) picked up their second win in a row on Wednesday, taking down the New Jersey Jackals (3-7) by a 7-4 final, behind seven innings from Shane Gray (win, 1-0) and multi-hit performances from Lamar Briggs, AJ Wright, and Jo Oyama.

In what ended up becoming an early pitcher's duel - Gray and Jackals starter Sonny Fauci (ND, 1-0) limited the damage over the first pair of innings. Gray ended up facing the minimum and did not allow a hit through the first three innings, while Fauci recorded all but one out with the strikeout.

The Titans took an early lead in the third as AJ Wright took Fauci deep to right field for a two-out double, scoring Jo Oyama to make it 1-0. The double for Wright was his second of the season, while the veteran added his second RBI of the year.

Ryan Ford's two-run homer to right off Gray in the top of the fourth put the Jackals ahead 2-1 in the middle innings. The long ball marked Ford's third career homer against the Titans.

With two on and two away in the bottom of the fourth, Jo Oyama clubbed a single up the middle to tie the game at a pair - knocking Fauci out of the game. The rookie fanned 11 over four innings of work.

Facing Nick Hohenstein (loss, 0-1), the Titans took the lead for good with back-to-back RBI singles from Taylor Wright and Lamar Briggs to go up 4-2. In the seventh, a wild pitch and an RBI single from Jonah Sebring made it 6-2. For good measure, AJ Wright lined a single to right in the eighth to push the lead far enough out of reach.

As for Gray, the right-hander was tremendous in his third start of the season, tossing seven innings of two-run ball, striking out six. The right-hander has now left in line for the win in all three of his starts, has pitched at least into the sixth inning, and has retired at least six on strikes. For his efforts, Gray also picked up a quality start in the win.

Jake Dixon allowed a pair of runs on a ninth-inning double from Arbert Cipion, as the Jackals made it 7-4 - but Canadian right-hander Zach Cameron (save, 1) finished off the ninth inning by getting all three batters he would face for his first career professional save.

Jo Oyama went 2-for-3 with two walks and three stolen bases while AJ Wright and Lamar Briggs each posted three hits. Taylor Wright also reached base three times with a hit and two walks.

The Ottawa Titans go for the sweep with the finale of their three-game series against the New Jersey Jackals on Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. from Ottawa Stadium. On Friday, the Titans open a weekend series against the New York Boulders. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 Unique FM and live-streamed on Frontier League TV, powered by HomeTeam Network.

