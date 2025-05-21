Bird Dawgs Blank Mississippi En Route to First Home Win

KINSTON, N.C. - The Down East Bird Dawgs picked up their first win at Historic Grainger Stadium on Wednesday as they shutout the Mississippi Mud Monsters 7-0.

The Bird Dawgs jumped in front in the second inning and never looked back as three runs came home via walks with the bases loaded, and Trotter Harlan hit a sacrifice fly to bring home Ali LaPread to take a 4-0 lead.

Another run came in for the Bird Dawgs in the third as Emmanuel Tapia hit a bomb to right field that just snuck inside the foul pole to go up 5-0.

The final two runs for the Bird Dawgs came in the fifth as Cameron Masterman doubled to bring in Harlan and then scored on a sacrifice fly hit by Yassel Pino.

Spencer Johnston (2-1) secured his second win of the season as he delivered five innings, giving up one hit as he struck out six batters. The bullpen came alive for the final four innings as they combined for one hit and two strikeouts.

The tallest player in professional baseball history, James Boeree (0-1), took the loss for the Mud Monsters as he went four innings while surrendering three hits, six runs, and five walks.

The Bird Dawgs are now 3-6 as they take on Mississippi for the third game of the six game series on Thursday, May 22, at 7 p.m.

