Wild Things Use Big 7th to Pull Away, Level Series

May 21, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

JOLIET, Il. - The Wild Things used their biggest run-producing inning of the season in the seventh of the middle game Wednesday in Joliet to break the game wide open and walk away with a series-leveling 13-2 win at Slammers Stadium. The Wild Things scored seven times in that frame, breaking it open from 5-2 to 12-2 in the process, highlighted by a Brett Roberts grand slam, Washington's third-such homer of the young campaign.

Washington started the scoring in the third frame, grabbing two on a two-out, two-run double by Jeff Liquori, the first of his team-high four hits on the evening. Joliet scored twice in the fifth, getting to Washington starter Zach Kirby, who pitched five innings for his first win of the year and allowed the two runs but nothing else.

The Wild Things ended up scoring three times in the sixth to immediately re-take the lead. Tyreque Reed singled in both Robert Chayka and Liquori, A few batters later, Tommy Caufield drove in Washington's fifth run of the game, making it 5-2 and scoring Andrew Czech, who had reached on a fielder's choice.

That is when the barrage began. After the first two Washington hitters in the away seventh were retired, Washington plated seven on five hits with four-straight scoring plays after loading the bases. Wagner Lagrange welcomed a new Joliet reliever to the game with a first-pitch single to right, making it 6-2. Caufield singled through the right side allowing the second run of the frame to score before Ethan Wilder was walked with the bases still full. On the next pitch, Brett Roberts lifted his first Wild Things home run to right, a grand slam which blew the game wide open and pushed the lead to 10.

Andrew Czech's RBI single in the eighth inning pushed the lead to 13-2, which ended up the final.

Liquori had four hits in the win, making him one of five Washington hitters with a multi-hit performance. Four players drove in two or more runs. The win for Washington is the club's 7th in 11 games this season and set up a rubber match of the series to end the week-long trip tomorrow night at 7:35/6:35 p.m. CT.

Ivan Oviedo will take the mound to start tomorrow for Washington and work against Joliet lefty Gunnar Kines.







