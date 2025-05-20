Twins Purchase Contract of RHP Brent Francisco

May 20, 2025

Washington Wild Things







WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things are thrilled to announce that the contract of right-handed pitcher Brent Francisco has been purchased by the Minnesota Twins organization. Francisco is in the midst of his first season in professional baseball and had made three scoreless appearances for the Wild Things so far in the first week of the 2025 season.

Francisco becomes the first Wild Thing to have his contract purchased directly from the Wild Things by the Twins organization and the first since Turner Hill in 2023 (San Francisco Giants) to have his contract purchased while on the Wild Things' active roster.

He made his professional debut Saturday, May 10 in Crestwood against the Windy City ThunderBolts and spun two scoreless frames with a hit and two strikeouts. On May 14, Francisco pitched another outing of two innings and didn't allow a run in that affair either, while he scattered a hit and two walks and had a strikeout. Friday night, he pitched in Florence, walked a batter and allowed a hit, but again, put a zero on the board in one inning of work.

The former East Stroudsburg standout made six starts last summer for the Williamsport Crosscutters in the MLB Draft League, the league's eventual champion. In 32.2 innings of work across those appearances, he struck out 28 to just four walks. Last spring with East Stroudsburg, he was 12-1 with a 1.91 ERA in 15 games (all starts). He posted five complete games and three shutouts in 89.1 innings pitched, while he scattered 60 hits and 25 runs (19 earned) with 10 walks and 84 strikeouts for the Warriors, while pulling in 13 awards and accolades.

They included three different First Team All-America honors (ABCA/Rawlings, D2CCA and NCBWA), Pitcher of the Year honors for those three Atlantic Regions and PSAC East Pitcher of the Year laurels, All-PSAC East First Team, All-Atlantic Region First Tram selections (three), NCAA Statistical Champion for WHIP and PSAC Scholar-Athlete, an honor he received four times in his time at East Stroudsburg. The program set a single-season record for wins last season, captured the PSAC East regular season title and advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the third-straight season. He holds career records at ESU for wins, strikeouts, K:BB ratio, innings pitched, and games started. Across five total seasons, which included the shortened 2020 season, he was 30-10 with a 3.08 ERA in 59 games (53 starts) and totaled 292.1 innings with 326 strikeouts and 68 walks.

Brent spent three seasons in the Coastal Plains League and one in the New England Collegiate Baseball League around his time at ESU and before the draft league.

Overall, he's the 49th player in club history to have his contract purchased from the team and will make seven former Wild Things in affiliated ball.







