Boulders Anounce Expanded Broadcast Coverage

May 20, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Pomona, NY - The New York Boulders announced this morning that, starting with tonight's game in Québec, all of the team's remaining regular season and playoff games -- home and away -- will be streamed live.

This means the Boulders are adding their remaining 45 regular season road games to the broadcast schedule, with live and on- demand video available on Frontier League TV, powered by HomeTeamLive and the HomeTeam Network.

The expanded slate kicks off with this evening's 7pm EDT start against the three-time defending champion Capitales and can be accessed by clicking or tapping the " away " feed at app.hometeamlive.com.

Lead play-by- play announcer Marc Ernay said " This has been a long time coming for our passionate Boulders fan base and, thanks to the accessibility afforded by our new streaming partners, finally becomes a reality tonight."

Seth Cantor, the Boulders' Director of Corporate Partnerships, added "Boulders fans are among the most passionate and knowledgeable in professional baseball and we're thrilled that we can now provide them true wall -to-wall coverage throughout the season with this engaging, new platform -- HTN. This is also a terrific opportunity to provide even greater value and exposure to our loyal corporate partners!"

