Boulders Still Winless to Start 2025

May 14, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Pomona, NY - A four-run top of the first inning doomed the Boulders tonight as they lost their series opener to the Tri-City ValleyCats, 7-3 and fell to 0-3 to start a season for the first time since 2019.

RHP Erik Stock (0-1 / 6 IP 4R 7H 1W 4K) stumbled out of the gate in his season debut, loading the bases with nobody out, including DH Kyle Novak's RBI single which was followed by a run-scoring groundout off the bat of former Boulder LF Jake Reinisch and a two-run single for 3B Ian Walters.

New York cut the Tri-City (2-1) lead in half in the bottom of the third on DH Alfredo Marte's two-run single off winning pitcher Connor Wilford (1-0 / 6 IP 2R 4H 0BB 4K), but the ValleyCats put the game out of reach with two runs in the seventh inning and another in the eighth.

C Jack Scanlon (2-4, RBI, run) drove in the final run of the night with an RBI single in the bottom of the ninth.

The Boulders look to get off the schneid when they host Game Two of the three-game series tomorrow (Wednesday) morning, with first pitch scheduled for 10:30am EDT on the first school day/senior day of the year at Clover Stadium.







